 FG Awards Prizes to Outstanding Civil Servants in ICT

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has awarded Federal Civil Servants with prizes following their excellent performance in the just concluded Batches 12 and 13 ICT for Change training programme organised by Huawei Technologies Nig. Ltd.

While presenting the prizes to the awardees in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, expressed appreciation to Huawei Technologies for impacting technological skills on the civil servants thereby improving their proficiency in information and communication technology and by extension improves their performance in the discharge of their work schedules.

SGF, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said the multiplier effects of the training would go a long way in empowering civil servants and by extension, improving the nation’s economy.

He charged the awardees to imbibe the train-the-trainer model of training by also organising similar training for their colleagues in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the key thematic areas they covered during the ICT for change training programme.

He commended the awardees for distinguishing themselves out of more than 800 civil servants who participated in the training.

The SGF added that he had confidence in the selection process, saying their selection was an attestation of their hard work and passion for excellence.

Speaking earlier, the Public Relations and Communication Manager, Huawei Technologies Nig. Ltd., Sia Chen, appreciated the SGF for the support they have been enjoying in organizing the ICT for Change training programme. She congratulated the awardees for their excellent performance during the training and charged them not to relent in their efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, an Assistant Director of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Safi Mohammed, thanked Huawei Technologies for initiating the ICT for change training programme which has built the capacity of many civil servants across the nation. She also thanked the SGF for working hand in hand with the ICT Company in ensuring the success of the training.

She further said that the 5-day training modules which include ICT development trends, e-government, cyber security, 5G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud services, etc have added value in the discharge of her statutory obligations in the office. She urged her fellow recipients to ensure they cascade the lessons and experiences they garnered during the intensive training to their colleagues in their MDAs.

Among the recipients of the prizes, Jemima Adamu and Ibeleme Patience emerged as the overall best in the Batches 12 and Batch 13 categories respectively.

In attendance at the event was the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, represented by Director ICT, Mr. Adeniyi Dada, Director ICT in OSGF, Mr. Wasa Isa and other Directors in OSGF.