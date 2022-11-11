Soludo Proposes N258.9bn Budget for Anambra in 2023

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has presented a budget estimate of N258.9 billion for the year 2023 to the State House of Assembly.

Soludo stated this while presenting a budget estimate before the state assembly yesterday.



The budget tagged, “Budget of Acceleration” was made up of a capital budget of N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2 per cent of the budget with a recurrent expenditure of N95.5 billion, accounting for 36.8 percent of the budget.



Soludo while presenting the budget commended the working relationship the members of the State Assembly had accorded him since he became the governor.

He said: “The executive and legislative arms of government have had a cordial relationship, and I want to thank you all for it.

“Amidst visible challenges, my administration would implement our agenda of industrialising Anambra State.”



The governor told the lawmakers that a loan approval for his government to borrow N100 billion, had not been borrowed implemented yet.

He added that the 2023 budget has a deficit of N13 billion, with N91.8 billion or 56 per cent of the total being capital expenditure, which was dedicated to roads, transport, power and urban regeneration.



Speaker of the State Assembly, Uche Okafor praised the governor for his achievements in just eight months as governor of assumption of office.