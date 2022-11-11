CSR-in-Action to Host Extractive Industries Stakeholders at SITEI Conference in Lagos

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

CSR-in-Action yesterday announced that it is set to host various stakeholders at its 11th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference and CAHR Africa Awards 2022 on Tuesday, 22 November in Lagos.

In a statement in Abuja, the organisation stated that existing and invited partners of the conference include the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR).

It listed other major stakeholders invited to the programme as : the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and Zenera Consulting.

The SITEI conference, according to ‘Bekeme Olowola, CSR-in-Action’s Chief Executive and Convener of SITEI, the programme was birthed in conjunction with the Deputy High Commission of Canada in October 2012, in Lagos.

The conference, it added, is an annual conference and would feature active dialogue and focused interactions among global industry stakeholders – business, government, community, civil society, development institution, academia, and the media.

According to CSR-in-Action, this will lead to enhanced community participation, transparency and accountability, and increased gender considerations in the sector.

“The presentation of the CAHR Africa Awards, which promotes and rewards individual and business best practices in human rights and development across Africa, will again be the highlight of this year’s SITEI conference.

“The theme for SITEI 2022 is ‘Holistic Inclusion in the Extractive Industries’, which seeks to explore the reforms that are possible with the implementation of national government and multilateral best practices recommendations for mineral resources exploration,” it stated.

It further pointed that the event will focus on how the accruable benefits for suppliers, women, youth, business and communities are equally advanced.

Speakers expected at SITEI 2022, the organisation said, include Rosa Malango, Director, United Nations Regional Commissions; Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister for Mines and Steel Development; Mallam Mele Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

It listed other participants as Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited; Mrs Alero Onosode, Chair, Diversity Social Working Group, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Prof. Zacheus Olaniyan Opafunso, Professor of Mining Engineering, Federal University of Technology (FUTA).

Others are: Mr. Idris Musa, Director-General, NOSDRA, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe, Chairman, PETAN; Dr. Vanessa Ushie, Acting Director of the African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank (AfDB); Teshome Nkrumah, Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria and Mr. Eberechukwu Oji, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer, ND Western.

Also expected at the meeting are : Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Industry (BOI); Ifeoma Uz’okpala, Group Head, ESG and Other Non-Financial Risks, BOI; Dr Franklin Ngwu, Director of Sustainability Centre and an Associate Professor of Strategy, Corporate Governance and Risk Management; and a host of others.

‘’Our vision at CSR-in-Action is to adopt an inclusive approach to solving problems within the industries. We strongly believe that we can only actualise strategies for the sector’s improvement through the active participation of diverse, relevant stakeholders, and SITEI provides an open and transparent platform to achieve this,” Bekeme said.

Bekeme added that delegates can anticipate the usual engaging conference with novel insights and strategic networking opportunities and are encouraged to visit the organisation’s website



