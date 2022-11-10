Troops Kill Three IPOB Members, Lose One Soldier as Army Searches for Missing Personnel in South-east

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Nigerian Army Headquarters said yesterday that troops neutralised three members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) while one soldier was killed during a fierce encounter even as it launched a search and rescue operation for a missing soldier in the South-east.

It also warned that criminal acts of attack and abduction of service personnel remained an act against the state which will not go without consequences.

The army also denied reports that troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army invaded Amagu Community in Abia State.

It said troops launched a search and rescue operations following the abduction of a soldier, Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan, who was officially on leave pass and was abducted along Okwu-Ebem Ohafia Road in Abia State.

A statement issued by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops acting on credible intelligence report, embarked on a search and rescue operation at Amangu Village/Forest.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some publications making the rounds on social media and some mainstream media alleging that troops of Headquarters 82 Division NA invaded Amangu community in Abia state. Considering the weighty nature of the allegation, the Nigerian Army deems it necessary to clear the air on this atrocious incident.

“On November 2, 2022, a soldier named Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan, who was officially on leave pass, was abducted along Road Okwu-Ebem Ohafia in Abia State.”

“Consequently, on Thursday 3 November 2022, acting on credible intelligence report, troops embarked on a Search and Rescue Operation at Amangu village/forest, having confirmed same as an IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) enclave, where the soldier was reportedly held hostage. During the search and rescue operations, contact was made with members of the proscribed armed groups resulting in exchange of fire”, it said.

The army stated that “in continuation of the search and rescue operations, on November 4, 2022, troops deployed at Okon Aku in Abia State came in contact with members of the armed groups, during which troops neutralised one of the criminals and recovered one AK 47 rifle with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and one mobile phone.

“In a follow-up operation on November 5, 2022, troops raided another enclave of the groups around Amangu Village in Abia State. During the operation, troops neutralised two of the criminals, while some fled with gunshot wounds”.

Items recovered after the encounter include two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, four pump action guns, one locally made pistol, one sniper rifle, six magazines, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and one motorcycle.

The statement listed other items recovered from the dissidents to include two CCTV cameras, one solar panel, flags, one walkie-talkie, two mobile phones, two pamphlets of Biafran anthem, one INEC box and 12 face caps.

Others are: machetes, pairs of combat boots, pairs of rain boot, camouflage uniforms, one transistor radio, two jungle hats, two knee guards, one power bank, one INEC image capturing machine and a PVC.

“Sadly, during these engagements, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice.

“The Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in the search of the abducted soldier. The NA assures the general public that all operations will be conducted within the ambit of the law and in line with global best practices, rules of engagement and code of conducts guiding NA operations”, it said.

“It should be clear to all that criminal acts of attack on and abduction of service personnel is an act against the state which will not go without consequences. The recourse to employment of propaganda by these criminal elements will not deter the Army from carrying out its constitutional mandate. Law abiding citizens of Amangu community are also advised to go about their legitimate businesses without panic, as the military is always on ground to protect lives and properties,” it added.