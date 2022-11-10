  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Police Deny Kidnap of Delta CP in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday denied the purported kidnapping of the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ari Muhammed, in Nasarawa State.

There was a report making the rounds on social media recently that the serving Delta State Commissioner of Police Muhammed, was kidnapped near the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

But, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, while briefing journalists in Lafia, debunked  the news publication was false and misleading.

He said: “Contrary to the news making the rounds on social media that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed, was kidnapped near the SCID in Lafia, the Command wishes to state that this news publication is false and misleading.

“The alleged kidnapped CP is a son of the state. I spoke with him yesterday and he confirmed to me that these are enemies of progress at work. He never came to Nasarawa State, but was speaking to me from his office. There is no such thing that happened in Nasarawa State.”

Baba, who has just assumed duty as the new Nasarawa State Police Commissioner, consequently urged members of the public to disregard the news as it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He emphatically assured the state that he would fight crime relentlessly, even as he added that he would continue from where his predecessor stopped, and would be available at all times for the people of Nasarawa State.

 Baba added: “I have in mind a total police patrol across the state as well as police presence in every nook and cranny of the state. That, of course, will deter criminality. That is what I want to pursue.

“Thus, I want to seek your (journalists’) support and collaboration in making sure that issues concerning the police be reported objectively.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.