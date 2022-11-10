Police Deny Kidnap of Delta CP in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday denied the purported kidnapping of the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ari Muhammed, in Nasarawa State.

There was a report making the rounds on social media recently that the serving Delta State Commissioner of Police Muhammed, was kidnapped near the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

But, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, while briefing journalists in Lafia, debunked the news publication was false and misleading.

He said: “Contrary to the news making the rounds on social media that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed, was kidnapped near the SCID in Lafia, the Command wishes to state that this news publication is false and misleading.

“The alleged kidnapped CP is a son of the state. I spoke with him yesterday and he confirmed to me that these are enemies of progress at work. He never came to Nasarawa State, but was speaking to me from his office. There is no such thing that happened in Nasarawa State.”

Baba, who has just assumed duty as the new Nasarawa State Police Commissioner, consequently urged members of the public to disregard the news as it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He emphatically assured the state that he would fight crime relentlessly, even as he added that he would continue from where his predecessor stopped, and would be available at all times for the people of Nasarawa State.

Baba added: “I have in mind a total police patrol across the state as well as police presence in every nook and cranny of the state. That, of course, will deter criminality. That is what I want to pursue.

“Thus, I want to seek your (journalists’) support and collaboration in making sure that issues concerning the police be reported objectively.”