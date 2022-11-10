Oyo PDP Chieftain Tasks Politicians to Protect People’s Interest  

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, politicians in the country have been charged to always see themselves as the servants of the people and whose interests must be protected at all times.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, gave the charge in a message to felicitate the Deputy National Chairman (South) of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, on his 64th birthday.

He said the present situation in the country requires politicians to serve wholeheartedly the interest of the masses, adding that in doing this, the politicians would have contributed immensely in moving the country forward thereby ensuring that the masses enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The UK-based consultant psychiatrist, who is from Ibadan South East Local Government Area as Arapaja, maintained that the politicians have a responsibility to make the country a better place for the people, stating that most Nigerians are today losing trust in the politicians for being behind the situation in the country.

He described Arapaja as a politician, who in all the political offices he had held so far, has ensured that he touched the lives of the masses positively, adding that he is a mentor to many young politicians because of his leadership style.

Abidikugu added that the experience of the former deputy governor would come in handy for PDP to triumph resoundingly in the state and at the national level during the coming elections.