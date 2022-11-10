  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Lawmakers to Resume Plenary Monday

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The House of Representatives has scheduled Monday, November 14, 2022 as resumption day of plenary.

This was against the earlier date of November 15 set by the House before embarking on a three-week break for the 2023 budget defence.

The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released Thursday by the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

“This is to inform all Hon members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Monday, 14th November, 2022  at 11:00am as against the 15th earlier announced. This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted,” the circular read.

