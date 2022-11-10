Hagher Urges Nigerians to Vote out APC over Insecurity, Economic Woes

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Director, Election Management of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, has challenged all Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election over the party’s failure to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

He stated this in Benue State, where he noted that the PDP can hammer the

nail on the APC coffin by latching on the collective failure of all APC leaders, “who have strayed from democratic ethos by refusing to toe the democratic imperative of law and order.”

Hagher, who stated this in a statement yesterday, said most of the APC primaries were conducted in the breach of the new INEC laws for the conduct of the Nigeria elections.

According to him, “Benue State is a poster child of the Nigeria insecurity agenda and a testimonial of the colossal failure of the APC to secure the lives of Nigerians.

“In the state, the PDP can hammer again the nail on the APC coffin by latching on the collective failure of all APC leaders who have strayed from democratic ethos by refusing to toe the democratic imperative of law and order. Most of the APC primaries were conducted in the breach of the new INEC laws for the conduct of the Nigeria elections.”

He described the APC presidential candidate as a horrible caricature of a demagogue whose desire is to cajole Nigerians to vote him president.

The PDP chieftain said: “To be president is his obsession-a pathological and monomaniacal obsession and indeed an infantile greed for power as a death wish before which the fabric of our national cohesion must tear to give him authority to trample on our diversity and freedom to worship in our diverse faiths. His ultimate desire is to be buried in Aso Rock!

“The APC as a party is now merely a cartoon case awaiting its final tragic denouement when the country massively rejects their presidential candidate, and rout the party with consequential loss of power. No party has so much destroyed a nation’s economy and quality of life and shed so much human blood, like the APC, and it has not been punished. APC has no hiding place, and neither bullion vans for rigging nor court of law will prevent it from reaping the reward of its bad behaviour as reckless and irresponsible managers of Nigeria.”

On the recent PDP campaign flag-off in Benue State, Hagher said the gathering of eminent personalities at the flag-off of campaign was a sign that the party is indivisible and ready to clinch power in the 2023 elections.

He said the gathering of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. lyorchia Ayu, who was represented by his Deputy, Umar Damagum, and five PDP governors, Nyeson Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde and the host, Samuel Ortom, added special spice to the colourful flag-off.

Hagher noted that Ortom has demonstrated a firm grasp of the Benue State grassroots contrary to the impression the public has of Ortom as pulling down the PDP house.

While insisting that Ortom must be understood as a pillar of presidential democratic ideals which is characterised by freedom of expression, he said: “There is a flawless synergy among Ortom, Ayu, Suswam, David Mark, Abba Moro, Orker Jev and all other PDP structures in the state.”