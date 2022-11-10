C &F Porter Novelli Appoints Tony Ajero as MD/CEO

Leading strategic communications firm, C&F Porter Novelli, has announced the appointment of the Rev. Canon Anthony Ajero as its managing director and chief executive officer(MD/CEO) effective November 1, 2022.

A consummate professional, Ajero has more than three decades of post-graduation experience both on the agency and client sides with a specialization in public relations-led integrated marketing communications.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of C&F, Mr. Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, said: “The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Canon Ajero, with his wealth of experience to lead the management and staff of our premier and evolving consultancy. He takes the helm at an inflection point when the agency’s new thinking coalesces Public Relations, Reputation Management, and Purpose.”

According to Maduegbuna, the board looks forward to an even more glorious season for their multiple award-winning consultancy.

Also commenting, Supervising Director of the firm, which serves as the hub for West Africa in the 60-nation Porter Novelli network, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, said: “For obvious reasons, our choice of MD/CEO was painstaking. Coming at this time when C&F is celebrating the global network’s 50th anniversary, we are building upon the firm’s acclaimed leadership position in the industry.”

“With this appointment, the strength of our global network, our proven strategic tools, and talented team, clients and partners worldwide can expect even more impactful contributions to the multiple bottom lines,” Nwosu added.

Ajero had his undergraduate education at the famous Jackson School of Mass Communication of the University of Nigeria; and his M Sc in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Akoka. He started his career at Patike Communication before moving to Insight, and later Taijo Wonukabe. He would subsequently head the corporate affairs function in the then Standard Trust Bank (now United Bank for Africa), First Atlantic Bank, and Broad Bank. He has attended numerous courses locally and internationally, and is a much-sought-after speaker on marketing communications, and volunteering, among others.