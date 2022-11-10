ARISE Global Media Seals Deal with Korean Cultural Centre to Promote Culture

Emma Okonji and Alex Enumah



ARISE Global Media yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Cultural Centre of the Korean Embassy in Nigeria, to promote culture between Nigeria and Korea.

The MoU signified a gesture for bilateral ties in the field of cultural exchange, media interaction and others and a platform for strengthening relations between both countries.

The Chairman, ARISE Global Media Limited/THISDAY Newspapers,, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, said the signing of the MoU would deepen relationship across culture, politics, media, technology, among others between Nigeria and Korea.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kim Young-Chae, said: “The signing is a meaningful one for the Korean Embassy and the Korea Cultural Centre and for ARISE television. Lagos is the cultural capital of Nigeria and we need to have strong presence in Lagos and ARISE TV is the right partner for us to promote Korean culture in Lagos.”

Speaking further, while acknowledging the need to have a strong presence in Nigeria, Young-Chae observed that a partnership with the ARISE NEWS Television would fast track the realisation of their objectives in Nigeria.

The Director, Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Kim Chag-ki, said the promotion of culture became very important to the people of Korea, hence they have lined up a series of cultural events to be showcased in Nigeria in the next coming years.

“Promotion of culture is very important. We want to organise many events in Lagos next year and so we want to partner with ARISE Global Media to promote the Korean culture.

Responding, the Deputy Managing Director of ARISE NEWS Television, Mr. Emmanuel Efeni, described the partnership as a good gesture from the Korean Embassy, and assured of the channel’s readiness to provide necessary support.

According to him, the MoU was a laudable partnership as it affords both Korea and Nigeria to showcase their rich cultures to the international community.

“It is quite significant that the Korean cultural centre of the Korean Embassy in Nigeria is signing this agreement with ARISE Global Media.

“This is an opportunity to push the culture of both countries. For us at ARISE, all cultures matter and that is why we are taking this step to sign an agreement with the Korean cultural centre.

“We welcome this partnership with both hands because we have a lot of contents which Korean nationals would be interested in. Of course, Korea is very rich in culture; Nigerians like their culture and their food and this is an opportunity to promote Korean culture among Nigerians,” Efeni said.

Also speaking, Company Secretary, ARISE Global Media, Fauziya Ali Mohammed, said ARISE, being a global media network, would be a major vehicle for communicating the two countries cultural heritage to the world, and added that the partnership would further deepen cultural relations between Nigeria and Korean. “This is more of a handshake because both parties would benefit,” she said.

The MoU is expected to assist in exploring ways of further partnerships.