2023: IG Orders Clampdown on Non-state Actors, Deploys Drones

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



In a bid to contain criminalities ahead of the 2023 general election, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, ordered the deployment of three Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) otherwise known as drones across the country for improved armed surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country.

The IG also ordered a total clampdown on non-state actors and criminals in Nigeria just as he warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear of crimes and turn a new leaf or face the full wrath of the law.

A statement by the Force Headquarters said, the newly acquired drones would assist the police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

The three newly acquired UAVs are rotary wing aircrafts capable of flying up to an altitude of 1000ft with high operational endurance and capacity of firing at acquired threats and targets from reasonable distances.

It said the Nigeria Police Airwing had also concluded trainings for the operators of the drones in partnership with foreign experts, who have been consulted for trainings and maintenance of the drones.

The statement read: “The IGP has directed the immediate, and strategic deployment of these drones based on necessity, while noting that three more UAVs of the same specifications are still expected at the shortest possible time.

“The IG, while reiterating the constant deployment and judicious use of the drones, ordered total clampdown on non-state actors and criminals in Nigeria, and similarly warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear and turn a new leaf, else, the environment would not be conducive for them and they may meet their waterloo soonest,” it said.

The police chief also re-emphasised the determination of his administration to continue to explore the use of technology in the fight against crime and criminality while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.