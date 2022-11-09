Latest Headlines
News in Photographs: Buhari Meets King Charles III
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace in London.
The meeting is the first with the British monarch since he ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
President Buhari is currently in London on medical vacation.
