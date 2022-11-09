NDDC: Niger Delta Leaders Laud Buhari’s Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Niger Delta Leaders Administrative Council in conjunction with the Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Administrative Council have commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his zero tolerance to corruption as it affects the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group commended the president for overhauling the Commission and the appointment of new Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Emmanuel Ohwavborua, who they said had demonstrated transparency since assumption of office.

The group made the commendation yesterday, in a letter addressed to Buhari titled, “State of the Niger Delta”, signed by Marvin Yobana (President) and Chukwuemeka (National Secretary).

They also appreciated the synergy between the Minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana and the management of the new NDDC, saying that, “it is restoring faith and glaring development as regards to many bottlenecks that has been removed in the system thereby allowing genuine contractors to receive payments as at when due.”

The letter stated, “A vote of confidence on the new leadership in the NDDC, headed by the Acting MD, Engr. Emmanuel Audu Ohwavborua, who has united lots of Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders to the original master plan developmental framework of President Mohammadu Buhari’s policy of a greater Niger Delta .

“We hereby pray for the President through the supervising minister Chief umana umana to give him more time to consolidate on this gains for the benefit of our people. Niger Delta is truly experiencing a new touch through the new leadership in NDDC.

“We also appreciate the synergy of the Minister of Niger Delta, who is a seasoned administrator with the management of the new NDDC which is restoring faith and glaring development as regards to many bottlenecks that has been removed in the system thereby allowing genuine contractors to receive payments as at when due.”.

The group expressed sadness over the effect of flood in the region, saying, “We sympathise with all communities that were affected by the flood disaster. May the Lord give us the grace to recover from this natural mishap.

“We appreciate the quick intervention of the federal government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and NDDC under the leadership of the Acting Managing Director who have demonstrated transparent leadership qualities in so short a time of taken charge of this Federal interventionist agency.”