2027: Barau Launches Kano North APC Campaigns, Seeks ‘Top-to-Bottom’ Victory

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has charged the newly inaugurated All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Kano North to secure an across-the-board victory for the party in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration, Barau urged APC members and stakeholders to close ranks after the party’s primary elections and mobilise voters for all its candidates, from the presidency to the state House of Assembly.

He encapsulated the campaign strategy in the slogan, “APC SAK,” urging party members to work towards victory “from top to bottom.”

The campaign council, headed by the Managing Director of the Hadeja Jama’are River Basin Development Authority and former Secretary to the Kano State Government, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, was charged with coordination and mobilisation across the 13 local government areas of Kano North.

Barau said the council had the responsibility of mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu, himself as the APC senatorial candidate for Kano North, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, as well as the party’s candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, he described the campaign council as an inclusive structure involving party stakeholders from the ward, local government and senatorial district levels.

“This is an all-inclusive arrangement. Everybody is involved, and all stakeholders are part and parcel of this council. This has always been our system, and it is one of the reasons we have continued to succeed in Kano North. This election will not be an exception, by God’s grace,” Barau said.

He appealed to APC members, who contested the party’s primaries but failed to secure tickets to put the outcome behind them and work for the success of the party.

Barau said the primary elections were over, stressing that all members remained part of the same political family and should therefore work together ahead of the general elections.

He urged successful aspirants to also accommodate their former rivals and involve them in the campaign, noting that the participation of unsuccessful aspirants at the inauguration demonstrated their commitment to the party.

“You can see that many of those who contested the primaries but did not secure the tickets are here today. They understand that the party belongs to all of us, and that the victory of the party is ultimately their own victory,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President charged the campaign council to intensify grassroots mobilisation and galvanise party members across the senatorial district to secure what he described as overwhelming victories for the APC.