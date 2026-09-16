APM Flags Off Bauchi Assembly Bye-election Campaign, Gov Canvasses Voters

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Allied People’s Movement (APM), has officially launched its grassroots mobilisation campaign in the Sakwa Constituency of Zaki Local Government Area ahead of the legislative bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026.

This was as Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on the electorate to cast their votes for the APM to ensure the continuity of infrastructure and community development initiatives across the state.

The campaign flag-off, which took place in Sakuwa town on Monday, drew a large crowd of party leaders, stakeholders, and residents.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed highlighted his administration’s ongoing public welfare projects, maintaining that sustaining these gains required aligned representation at the grassroots level.

He called on voters to look past political sentiments and focus on the tangible socio-economic impacts of current government policies on their daily lives.

Speaking, too, at the rally, the Director General of the campaign organisation, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, urged supporters to remain united and vigilant.

He emphasised the critical importance of high voter turnout on election day, tasking party faithful to take the message of continuity directly to every ward and polling unit within the constituency.

The APM Governorship candidate, Hon. Yakubu Adamu, also addressed the crowd, soliciting the mandate of the electorates while promising purposeful representation that places the aspirations of the constituency at the center of his engagement.