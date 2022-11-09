Emenike: Ikpeazu’s Performance Has Already Given APC 40 Percent Victory in Abia

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said the performance of the incumbent governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has already given the APC 40 per cent victory in the state in the 2023 elections.

Emenike stated this yesterday, when he led party stakeholders from the state to visit their National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Those on the delegation were deputy governorship candidate, Gloria Akara; Abia APC Chairman, Dr. KC Ononugbu; APC Welfare Officer, Sir. FN Nwosu; Abia State Senatorial Candidates; Hon. Emeka Atuma; Uche Ogboso; Generals Victor Nnorom, CM Abraham, CO Okoro and Jack Nwogbo; Sen. Chris Adighije and Sir Marc Wabara, among others.

Emenike said the purpose of the visit was to commend Adamu for the kind of cohesion and peace he brought to Abia APC.

Fielding questions from journalists after the closed-door meeting with APC national leadership on how the party was taking advantage of the issues between the five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the PDP leadership, which Abia governor was part of, Emenike said Ikpeazu has made the potential victory of APC in the state easy.

His words: “Our governor can be anywhere but what I want to assure you is that through his performance, he has done almost 40 per cent of the campaign for the APC. And what we are doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards our victory.

“A lot of people are still doubtful relying on past propaganda and information, but before you say anything about the APC Abia, try to visit the state, go to the polling unit, the wards and find out the status of today’s APC in Abia State and whether we are ready for victory or not.”

The governorship candidate assured APC national leadership that the party in the state was intact and was ready to deliver and rescue Abia State and also develop it.

Insisting that the Labour Party was not a threat to the APC as they only exist on social media, Emenike added it was impossible for a party like APC that has Polling Units exco not to make an impact.