Digital Space Capital to Unveil New Mgt Board

Digital Space Capital Limited (DSC) will be unveiling its new corporate governance structure at an event tagged the Quantum Leap 3 at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

A statement by the company said the event which would see the company roll out its records of achievements for the Past financial year and its plans for the future would also witness the grand unveiling of its new Management Board under the leadership of His Royal Highness Alhaji (DR) Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye, noted that the appointment of Etsu of Nupe as its new Chairman is in line with the company vision of working with individuals of values and also in line with the company’s vision to have a nationalistic outlook.

Abitoye described the new board members as individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of their chosen career and the Country at Large.

The statement said: “The event will also witness the presence of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi CFR (OJAJA III), The Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) Corporate executives like Bank MDs, Fintech CEOs etc, Captains of Industries, Financial Investors and other well meaning distinguished guests.”