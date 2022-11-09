Catholic Priest, Eight Others Abducted in Fresh Attacks in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A Catholic priest, identified as Fr. Kunat, and eight others have been abducted in separate attacks on Idon, Kajuru Local Government Area and oil village, a suburb of the Kaduna metropolis located near the Kaduna refinery in Kaduna State.

Details about the abduction of Fr. Kunat was sketchy, however, it was learnt that the bandits invaded his residence in Idon at midnight last Monday and abducted him.

The attack on oil village was said to have occurred at about 7:45p.m. last Monday.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat, said the bandits, numbering about 15, invaded the community around 7:45p.m. last Monday, as they sneaked into the community and surrounded the residence of a widow.

He said the widow, who had gone to buy something within the neighbourhood, noticed some strange movements as she returned home.

The criminals were said to have swooped in on her and her children as she entered the house.

According to the resident, another widow, who also lives in the same compound, ran into the hoodlums as she returned home from a visit within the neighbourhood.

He said at gun point, the bandits ordered the widow to show them homes of residents who own cars and are rich.

The source said nine people were abducted but one person later escaped and returned home yesterday morning.

According to him, “The bandits came around 7:45p.m. on Monday and surrounded the resident of a widow. They were about 15 and they were well armed.

“The widow went out to buy something within the neighbourhood. As soon as she entered her house, she noticed some strange movements.

“Suddenly the kidnappers swooped on her and her three children in the house.

“Another widow who also lives in the same compound was returning home from a visit within the neighbourhood with her daughter and ran into them in the house as they didn’t know what was going on.

“Two of the bandits quickly left with the other widow and her four children.

“At gun point, the bandits asked the widow to take them round the houses of rich people who have cars in the community.

“They went to the first house, there was nobody. On their way to the next house, somebody who was driving out of the community after dropping a friend was attacked.

“They opened fire at the car as he was driving out and the man stopped and he was abducted. As they rushed at the man, the woman managed to escaped into hiding.

“After getting the man they entered another house and took a mother and her two grown-up children. The sound of gunshots on the car was what raised the alarm in the community.

“We ran into hiding. We call the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station, but the police personnel came about two hours after the bandits had fled.

“Nine people were abducted, but one person escaped as they were crossing a river somewhere along Abuja road.”

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.