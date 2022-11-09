Atiku’s Campaign Convoy Attacked in Maiduguri, 

APC, PDP Trade Blame

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are trading blame over alattack on the campaign convoy of presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri.

The spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Presidential Campaign Team, Dino Melaye alleged that at least 74 persons were hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised as hoodlums attacked the attacked the campaig convoy of Atiku Wednesday.

Melaye, made the allegation during the party’s campaign rally in Maiduguri, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop PDP’s campaign in the state by deploying thugs to attack them.

He said: “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, matchets as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.”

He lamented that the thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack the PDP supporters.

“But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us,” he said at the rally.

Fracas broke out in part of Maiduguri, as party supporters of the two major parties engaged themselves in free for all. At the Bulumkutu axis more than 10 vehicles were vandalised by suspected APC thugs.

Hundreds of thugs were equally sighted at the Sanda Kyarimi Zoological Park around the Ramat Square Area carrying cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

It was also alleged that more than 200 vehicles conveying supporters of PDP were prevented from entering into Maiduguri from Biu axis of the state.

Meanwhile, the Borno APC Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori debunked the attack on Atiku’s convoy, describing it as a figment of the imagination of Dino Melaye.

Reacting to the alleged attacks on Atiku’s Convoy on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Dalori said, there was no incidence of attack by APC thugs on any convoy of the opposition parties in the state as alleged.

Dalori in a telephone chat with journalists described Dino Meleye as a liar and always not upright with the truth.

He said: “I am disappointed by the allegations made by Dino Meleye that some APC thugs attacked Atiku’s convoy while in Maiduguri for their Presidential Campaign rally.

“We all know that, since Governor Babagana Zulum took over the mantle of leadership, in his acceptance speech he banned all political thuggery across the state”

He added that: “Our ruling party is a law abiding political party, and that was why we as government did not deny PDP venue for their rally as witnessed in some states.

“All I know is that there is no PDP in Borno, and if Dino Meleye would lack what he will tell the people of Borno on what they intend to canvass for votes, he should desist from fabricating lies against our Party.”

As at the time of filing the report, the Borno Police Command is believed to be organising a press briefing to address the issue.