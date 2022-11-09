2023: Enugu PDP Constitutes Campaign Council 

Jim Nwobodo, Okwesilieze Nwodo, others named as advisers

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State yestarday constituted a State Campaign Council.

The Director-General (DG) of the State PDP Campaign Organization for the 2023 general elections, Ikeje Asogwa made this known at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu.

Asogwa, who doubles as the Director General of the Campaign Organization of the PDP guber candidate, Peter Mbah said that the party constituted 1,795 people into various committees for the purpose of the campaign.

“Today, we want to announce our State Campaign Council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off,” he said. “Campaign has already started at the grassroots level at the various council areas of the state”.

On the composition of the State Campaign Council, he said that Eric Oluedo was appointed as the Secretary General, while Dr Dan Shere, Hon Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Rt Hon Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were appointed as Deputy Directors for North, East and West Senatorial Zones, respectively. He also added that Dan Nwomeh retains his position as the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office.

The Campaign DG also announced the appointment of a Campaign Advisory Committee comprising eminent elder statesmen and political leaders in the state, including former governors, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Chief Okwesilieze Nwobodo and Group Captain Joe Orji (rtd) among other stakeholders of the party.

He further stated that the party had also constituted Local Government Campaign Councils for 17 Local Government Areas in Enugu State, adding that the campaign organisations would kick off simultaneously at the state and council levels, adding that the timetable for the town hall meetings had been released to the public.