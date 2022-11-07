Ikonne Moves to Step out of Ikpeazu’s Shadow, Promises to Pay Salaries, Pensions

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Prof. Uche Ikonne. has initiated moves to step out from the shadow of the current state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, by promising that he won’t be a stooge of his godfather.

He also assured the Abia people that he would not owe salaries and pensions that have continued to blight the Ikpeazu administration with less than seven months to the end of its lifespan.

“I am not a person who will owe civil servants or retired workers while in governance,” Ikonne assured his supporters.

He gave the assurances at the inauguration of the ‘Uche Ndi Abia’ Campaign Council for Umuahia North Local Government Area, apparently to address the concerns that he would become a puppet if he wins the governorship poll next year.

Prior to this change of tone, the ruling party’s candidate had been harping on his readiness to build on the performances of Ikpeazu with no consideration to his glaring areas of weakness such as the issues of unpaid salaries and pensions.

The former vice-chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) was anointed by Ikpeazu as his successor and ensured his emergence as the standard bearer of the PDP.

But Ikonne told his supporters at Umuahia, the capital city, which also doubles as the headquarters of Umuahia North council, that the governor did not pick him to become a stooge.

He said: “What is true is that the governor believes in my ability to advance governance in the state. I am a proud man who has the capacity to govern Abia State well if given the chance.”

The Abia PDP governorship hopeful lauded Ikpeazu “for having the foresight” to support his candidacy, arguing that nobody has become a governor (in Abia State) without a godfather.

Ikonne further promised that he

would build a “greater Abia” by running an all-inclusive government that would make room for all stakeholders to participate right from the grassroots.