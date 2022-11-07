House Minority Leader Earmarks N100m for  Empowerment Programmes in Constituency 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, is to inject N100 million under Constituency Project funding to support initiatives geared towards economic empowerment in his Federal Constituency.

This came as the Foundation for Effective Leadership and Development (FELD) at its 10th Anniversary Celebration last Saturday named the Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as well as the Minority Leader as its Patrons.

Similarly, Hon. Elumelu was named a patron of the Foundation in recognition of his high quality representation, uncommon empowerment programmes and attraction of projects for the people of his Federal Constituency.

Hon. Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives announced the N100m empowerment support at the FELD Ceremony held in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State on Saturday, adding that the fund is part of his Constituency project before May 2023.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Convener of FELD, Chief (Hon) Paul Adingupu, said the Foundation unanimously appointed Governor Okowa as Patron in recognition of his outstanding and unprecedented achievements in the areas of infrastructural, human capital and empowerment programmes in the State.

Acknowledging the appointment, Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, who represented Governor Okowa reiterated that the Governor loves every Deltan adding that such explains his untiring drive and commitment towards the wellbeing of the people and development of the State.

Ochor stated that he will inform Governor Okowa of the appointment while assuring of his support to the Foundation. “I will relate all that has transpired here to the Governor and I know that he will bring his support to FELD”, Ochor said.

In his speech, Rt. Hon. Elumelu, extolled the achievements of Governor Okowa while applauding and thanking God for Chief Adingupu’s accomplishments in touching lives and bringing succor to the less-privileged, the indigent and the disadvantaged.

According to Elumelu, “I thank God for giving you (Chief Adingupu) the grace to remember the less-privileged and the need to ameliorate their situation. We must strive to touch lives. Government cannot do it alone. Individuals can support; no matter how small please. Touch lives; give to people, and when you give, be rest assured that God’s blessing is on you

“Having said that, let me say on behalf of my office that before I exit office in May 2023, as Minority Leader I am injecting N100 million to support FELD Foundation. We are considering the budget; I want to assure you that it will be there; N100 million untouchable under the money that has been allocated to me by way of Constituency Project to take care of my people”, Elumelu said.

He assured that the money will be available between February and April 2023 and will be transparently disbursed to beneficiaries either in Ogwashi-Uku or Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of FELD Local Organising Committee, Barr. Godwin Okoh said the event was a celebration of the vision given to Hon. Paul Adingupu, who saw and felt the plights of the youths, the less-privileged and the vulnerable adults hence his selfless intervention.

He pointed out that in its ten years of operation, FELD has touched and transformed many lives irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social affiliations

Okoh informed that over 225 adults and more than 60 students in Aniocha South Local Government Area benefitted from FELD’s educational and rural empowerment programmes.

At the Saturday’s event a total of N12 million was disbursed in soft loans to ten beneficiaries from each of the 22 wards covered by FELD while 300 widows received N5,000 and a bag of rice each.