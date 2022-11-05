With Peter Mbah, a New Enugu is Possible

Charles Mba





“So I have come down to deliver them from the power of the Egyptians, and to bring them up from that land to a good and spacious land, to a land flowing with milk and honey, to the place of the Canaanite and the Hittite and the Amorite and the Perizzite and the Hivite and the Jebusite,” Exodus 3:10.

Just like Moses in the bible whom God used to save the israelites out of the house of slavery from the hands of Egyptians, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah from the look of things is like the Moses of our time who is coming to transform Enugu State. He is unarguably qualified to lead to the promise land.

Mbah has carved a niche for himself in the private sector and has proven beyond reasonable doubt, that Enugu State will be safer under his watch. He has studied the situation of the state and has solution to proffer.

Since his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer as the Enugu State governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, the state has witnessed a very different pattern of consultations and campaign. Hearing Mbah speak, you expect nothing than hope with a total conviction that Enugu is about to witness a total transformation.

When he speaks, you see sincerity, commitment, determination and a man who has volunteered himself to give Enugu people a quality leadership.

As stakeholders in the state, when we see such people, we align with them to ensure that vision is actualised.

According to John Graham “vision inspires action. A powerful vision pulls in ideas, people and other resources. It creates the energy and will to make change happen.”

Gone are the days when we vote people based on individual sentiments or empathy because any mistake we make could affect our children yet unborn.

Out candidate is qualified educationally. He graduated from University of East London (UEL), obtaining a Bachelor of Laws degree in the Upper-Class Division. He was later called to the Nigerian Bar, having earned the Barrister-at-Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School.

Since his graduation, Mbah has distinguished himself in entrepreneurship and business innovation. He founded Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, which is recognised nationally and Internationally.

Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd shocked Nigerians after the successful completion of the $1bn

Pinnacle Oil Ultramodern Petroleum Terminal located at Lekki Free Zone, Lagos.

Pennacle and Mbah, the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, who spearheaded the project received commendations from Nigerians all over the world.

The choice of Mbah by our amiable Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was never a mistake. Ugwuanyi saw in him a man capable of sustaining the developmental milestones achieved by his predecessors and more.

Mbah no doubt, is aware that the expectations from him are high and is determined and committed to work tirelessly to ensure he didn’t leave any stone unturned.

His business interests traverse import trade, oil and gas sales and distributions, maritime logistics and public service. Apart from founding Pinnacle Oil and Gas, he also bestrides the other numerous companies.

According to him, “I’ll make Enugu preferred destination for investment in Nigeria.” In other words, Enugu is the next destination where everyone would want to come and invest and do business like Lagos and Abuja.

I am very optimistic that Mbah is coming to replicate what he did at Pinnacle from almost zero worth to a multi-billion Naira company, in Enugu State.

.Dr Charles Ndubuisi Mba, a Real Estate Developer

writes from Lagos