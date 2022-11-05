UNICEF Kicks over Abduction of 21 Children in Katsina State

*Says kidnap reprehensible, children should never be target of violence

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the abduction of 21 children on a farm in Mairuwa, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State last Sunday, and charged the federal government to ensure their immediate rescue.



The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, in a statement in Bauchi yesterday, described the abduction as worrisome.

Munduate said the abduction of children whether at home, at school or anywhere, is “reprehensible” and expressed worry that the children were victims of attacks by people who should be protecting them.



Munduate called on the government to immediately rescue them unhurt, so that they can be reunited with their families.

“UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of the 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, North-west Nigeria.



“Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and four boys – aged between 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12:30 p.m by ‘bandits.’

“Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.

“We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.

“UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted,” she said.



The UNICEF Country Chief concluded that the “tragic” incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.

No fewer than 19 adults were abducted along with the children during the attack on the farm in Mairuwa village. They are demanding ransom for their release.

Dozens of gunmen on motorcycles stormed the farm while harvesting of crops was on.



The farm manager had previously struck a deal with the terrorists, who demanded protection money to let the harvest go ahead and were given a down payment, a Faskari Local Government Source said.

“It is obvious the bandits were angry that work began on the farm without being paid the balance,” the source said.

Residents of Faskari, which lies on the border with Zamfara State, faces recurrent threats of kidnapping by terrorists crossing into the area from their forest camps, said the official.