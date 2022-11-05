Akwa Ibom Indigenes in Lagos Declare Support for Umo Eno

Mary Nnah

Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos have formally declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, with a promise to stand solidly by him and work for the enthronement of his governorship in 2023.

President of Akwa Ibom Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, Prince Felix Udoh, made the declaration in his goodwill message during the formal presentation of the governorship candidate to Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos by the Director-General of Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam at an event jointly organised by the Lagos chapter of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) and Akwa Ibom Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, through the office of the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Representative in Lagos, held at NAF Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Sunday.

He said AKISCOM which is the umbrella body of all Akwa Ibom indigenes in the diaspora, Lagos, had resolved to support the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, as a candidate with integrity, someone who will be conscious of what duty entails, knows what honour means, being an active businessman and as well, a man who fears the Lord.

The community leader added that it was the community’s promise to the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who is also the Grand Patron of AKISCOM, Lagos, to support his Completion Agenda and succession plan by queuing behind his choice for the hilltop mansion job in 2023.

In his address, the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Representative in Lagos, Elder Samuel Bassey, who affirmed the decision of Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos, said he was also impressed by the AKISCOM secretariat report he received recently on the 5000 Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos who travelled home to register during the voter’s registration exercise and those who transferred their voter’s card to their polling units at home, all in readiness to vote for PDP in the State in 2023 general elections.

While assuring the indigenes of all-round support at the appropriate time, Bassey urged them to remain focused and should not be distracted by desperate politicians who have nothing to offer, saying that the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno is the right man for the job, as a man of wisdom and light.

Presenting the governorship candidate to the Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos, the Director-General of Umo Eno/ Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Godwin Ntukude, said Pastor Umo Eno and his running mate, senator Akon Eyakenyi have been thoroughly examined and cleared fitted with trust and confidence as right people to sustain the superlative structures and good legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration when voted into power.