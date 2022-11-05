Afenifere Laments Spike in Terrorism, Insecurity, Restates Call for State Police

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Concerned about the rise in insecurity resulting in multiple loss of lives and properties across the country, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has called on the federal government to change its style and confront the challenges headlong.

In a Press Statement issued Saturday by the organisation’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed regret that the government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to stop terrorism and kidnapping incidents festering on a daily basis.

The group recalled the kidnapping of about 30 children working on a farm in Mairuwa village in Katsina State, the abduction of travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway including former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Adigun Agbaje; the killing of dozens of people in Benue State, the killing of a NECO staff by armed robbers on the campus of the University of Ibadan mid-week and the abduction of four travellers in Ekiti.

It recalled that President Buhari, while presenting this year’s budget before the National Assembly early October, gave the assurance that insecurity would be substantially curtailed before his tenure comes to an end next year.

The group therefore expressed confidence that the government can tackle the problem by allowing States that are so desired to have thier own Police Services.

The statement read in part: “The situation became so dire that some countries have designated Nigeria as a terrorism-prone area to be kept at an arm’s length. Governments of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark etc have asked their citizens to stay away from Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital. To underscore the seriousness they put to the terror indications that they saw, some of these governments are even evacuating some of thier diplomatic staffers.

“Stop the kid glove treatment being given to arrested bandits and terrorists. Expedite action on the trials of apprehended terrorists and bandits. Clearly demonstrate that we are all equal before the law and that no individual, group or tribe should enjoy preferential treatment over and above the others. Needed equipment and incentives should be provided for security agencies to enable them discharge their duties responsibly. That machinery be set in motion quickly to have the country restructured in such a manner that every region or area would be operating under a true federal system.

“In conclusion, Afenifere reminded those in authority that providing security and welfare are the primary duties of government. Unfortunately, government has not lived up to expectations in these and many other respects. President Buhari can ameliorate the situation within the few months that his administration still have”.