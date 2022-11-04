NPC Launches Online E-Recruitment Portal for 2023 Exercise

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The National Population Commission ( NPC) Sokoto State has officially launched online E-recruitment portal for the 2023 population and housing census.

Launching the portal, the Federal Commissioner, Representing Sokoto State, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, said ahead of 2023 census there is needs for recruitment of manpower that will carry out the excercise.

He added that the launch of the E-Recruitment Portal for 2023 census at the headquarters marks the beginning of the process whereby all Nigerians from all demography and gender can apply and get themselves registered to be recruited by the commission.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the bulk of personnel for 2023 census will be drawn from the communities where they are resident he stated. This will remove the huge logistics of moving personnel across the country,” he added.

“Consequently, every community will have the opportunity of contributing to the census workforce thereby ensuring that the people are adequately counted,” Dattijo noted.

He assured the people of Sokoto State that the commission is on course and continue to be fair and transparent as 2023 Population and Housing census is approaching.

Dattijo maintained that that the commission through the online recruitment process request for applicants from the following categories, Facilitator, Training Centre Administrators, Monitoring and Evaluations Officers, Data Quality Managers, Data Quality Assistants, Supervisors and Enumerators.

He added that the exercise would last till December 28, 2022

He explained that the commission would continue to collaborate with traditional institutions to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

The federal commissioner expressed the commission’s appreciation to Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad, for their support in making sure the exercise would be successful.