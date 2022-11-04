NiMet Predicts Flight Disruptions in Harmattan Season

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet ) has alerted the public of the possible commencement of the dry season otherwise called the harmattan season in most parts of the north, which it said, may likely affect flight operations in the country.

Since the beginning of this week, following weather report of observed movement of dust plumes from the source region (Niger and Chad), NiMet said relatively low visibility values would be expected in the county.

A release issued by NiMet on Tuesday indicated that as a matter of hours there were good prospects of dust haze (in moderate horizontal visibility, 2000m – 5000m) over Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Jigawa states, while other northern states (including North-central) could report sunny and hazy (visibility of 5–7km). It is expected that this weather condition would persist for the next three days and be harbinger to the full Harmattan season that would end next year.

Like in other years, these weather changes will affect fight operations, which would include flight cancelations and delays.

NiMET in a statement said: “The dry season is usually a period of no rainfall in the North and a period of little or no rainfall in the South.It is characterized by dust particles, harmattan cold, especially at night, high day-time temperature values, fog occurrences, hazy condition and associated health related risks such as meningitis, respiratory illnesses and more.

“As the dry season begins, NiMet advises stakeholders and indeed the general public that places where visibility is impaired by dust haze, motorists should drive cautiously. People with respiratory issues should apply necessary caution, especially for out-door activities.

“Airline operators are also advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet offices for effective planning of their operations, stressing that with the warmer temperatures, there are higher chances of clear air turbulence.”

NiMET further explained that hot weather result in aircraft taxing longer distance on the runway to generate enough lift for flight take-off. This increases the fuel consumption and requires adequate planning by operators.

It also stated that during the dry season, there could be increased chances of bird strike due to influx of migratory birds. This constitutes a hazard to flight operations. Motorists are also advised to adhere to recommended tyre pressure by the manufacturers especially during the hot days to safeguard against tyre burst.

NiMET also observed that with reduced visibilities, flight delays or cancellations, in compliance with safety regulations might not be unexpected.

“The climate of Nigeria is characterized by two distinct seasons: the rainy season and the dry season.The rainy season usually last between late February and Early November in the South with a little break between late July and Mid-August, while it lasts between late May to early Mid October in the North. Beyond this period, between the end of rainy season and the beginning of the next rainy season is the dry season, which is what is unfolding. However, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency assures the public that it will keep track of the changes in weather and provide updates when necessary,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, NiMET has said that its forecasts on flooding were ignored by most state governments across the country.

The Director-General of NiMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu, stated this recently in Lagos during the commencement of the two days ‘Needs Assessment Workshop’ for stakeholders in the Maritime, Oil and Gas sectors.

Matazu who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Weather Forecasting Services, NiMET, Mailadi Abba, stated that the agency had issued early warning on the possibility of floods across most states of the federation before the commencement of the rainfall, but lamented that the warnings were disregarded by most stakeholders.

He insisted that if the warnings had been adhered to, the level of havoc caused would have reduced, while the losses would also be curbed.

Matazu declared that NiMET weather predictions are almost perfect and called on all stakeholders and state governments to always endeavour to adhere to its warnings.

According to him, its accurate weather predictions in the aviation industry have helped to drastically reduce the rate of air accidents attributed to weather issues.

He maintained that the same safety heights recorded in the aviation sector, NiMET intended to replicate such in the maritime sector, stressing that this could be achieved through partnerships with stakeholders in the industry.

He said: “We gave the warnings and weather for each state, but whether the states adhered to it or not, we are now seeing the end result. Most of them did not adhere, but unfortunately it was only when the flood came that many states were now running to Mr. President cap in hand to get money.

“If they had listened to us, some of these things would have been avoided. We asked them to invite us and gather their stakeholders to allow us to train them on the use of the information and engage with them so that we can have a window by which we can interact with them; giving them updates, reminding them about what the forecasts say.

“But, unfortunately, they didn’t come forth to take the information to their grassroots members. It is only when the flood came that everyone is now calling for relief funds. So, our information is accurate, reliable and timely. So, I don’t think we are going to have any issue of accidents due to weather forecasts. You may have some gaps not necessarily from NiMET, but from the user itself.

“In the aviation sector, accidents due to weather are reduced If not totally eliminated. This is the kind of service that we want to deliver to the marine sector. So, our information is accurate, reliable and timely. So, I don’t think we are going to have any issue of accidents due to weather forecasts. You may have some gaps not necessarily from NiMET, but from the user itself.”

Matazu further decried the vandalism of NiMET equipment at airports and stations, especially at the MurtalaMuhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, saying that the agency was collaborating with security agencies to address the situation.

“We install our facilities so that we can get information, but some people vandalise them and we are not the security outfits at the airport. But, after the meeting with the security agencies, I think it is going to reduce,” he assured.