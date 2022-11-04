NGO Seeks Improved Primary Healthcare Delivery in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Follow The Money’, has asked the Enugu State Government to procure ambulances and recruit more medical personnel as part of efforts to improve primary healthcare delivery in the state.

The state Lead of the NGO, Daniel Ugwu, made the appeal in Enugu yesterday during a town hall meeting and presentation of the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) report of 2022.

Ugwu noted that apart from the non-availability of ambulances and dearth of medical personnel, most of the PHCs lack adequate toilet facilities, do not have incinerators as well a dearth of cooling vans for the storage of vaccines.

While commending the state government’s efforts in the areas of antenatal services and maternity, he said a lot more needs to be done to improve the state of primary healthcare delivery in the state.

In his reaction, the Executive Secretary of the state primary healthcare development agency, George Ugwu, said the report does not reflect the true state of primary healthcare in the state.

He said the state government had done much to improve facilities at the PHC centres, pointing out that in Nigeria, it is only Abuja that can boast of being ahead of Enugu State in terms of having better, equipped health care centres.

Ugwu maintained that the state had built modern health facilities which he called Type 3, that are well equipped and cannot be seen anywhere in the country, adding that N600,000 was given to each ward to improve the state of infrastructure.