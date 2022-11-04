ELOY Conference 2022 to Arm Women With  Tips To Make Money  

Mary Nnah

It is the year of Consistency and guts at the ELOY Awards Foundation and they are on a mission to inspire women to remain consistent and have the guts to be themselves no matter what.

To this end, The ELOY Awards Foundation is charging everyone especially financial institutions to make funds easily accessible to women business owners and women in general and to encourage financial literacy.

According to the Founder of The ELOY Awards Foundation, Tewa Onasanya, “This year, at the ELOY Conference, we want women to stop being shy and have the guts to talk about money and wealth creation. We will be arming women with actionable tips to inspire them to make more money, invest, save and spend wisely to empower them for financial freedom. At the ELOY Awards, we are celebrating women in different sectors for being focused on activities to achieve their goals. We need to highlight the fact that consistency is the main driver for success.”

That is why the theme for the ELOY Conference and Awards 2022 is Investment and access to funds as tools to sustain women’s empowerment – #Theyearofconsistencyandguts.

The ELOY Foundation has moved the needle from just conversations about Sustaining Women’s Empowerment to taking action in providing a platform for Women in MSMEs to thrive and sustain their businesses through access to mentoring, training, affordable finance, grants and networking opportunities.

Come November 25th, the ELOY Conference will host speakers and participants to presentations and panel discussions focusing on the theme of the ELOYs 2022. The keynote speaker is Mrs. Toyin F Sanni, Vice Chair, Emerging Africa Group, The special address on the day will be given by Dr. Akintoye Akindele, the Chairman of Platform Capital. At the Awards, Dozy Mmobuosi, Chief Executive, Tingo Inc Group will speak on the audacity of being consistent.

The 14th ELOYs promises to be informative, and inspiring and will encourage women to be more financially literate. Other speakers at this year’s conference include Tewa Onasanya, Mindset Stylist & Founder of ELOY Awards Foundation, Ife Fashola, CEO Kedari, Sola Adesakin, Founder Smart Stewards, Toyin Aralepo, Global Head of Finance, Programs FP&A Mastercard Foundation, Ada Ijara, MD/CEO Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited, Dr. May Ikeora, Founder Lavyana Limited, Chioma Ifeanyin-Eze, Founder Accounting Hub, Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing PZ Wilmar, Chidi Koldsweat Founder Donors For Africa Foundation, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder Money Africa, Ladda, Rory Bowen, Chief of staff Tingo Inc Group and Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, Founder, YD Limited

There will be exhibitions and presentations of grants to some of the business owners in the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program. The day will end with the Awards Ceremony in the evening. The prestigious ELOY Awards will be presented to 22 women who have been voted for by the public and have fulfilled the criteria of selection by the ELOY Governing Body.

Registration has begun for the ELOY Conference on the 25th of November. Interested persons should register and vote while information about the ELOYs could be found on the go to www.eloyawards.com .

The ELOY awards aim to recognize Nigerian outstanding women and their achievements and roles in society. To increase the economic visibility of women in Nigeria, to create a platform for networking hence enhancing communication links to encourage women into businesses and to support the work being done by Nigerian women to improve themselves and Nigeria. This event is also being used as a platform to continue to increase awareness for cervical cancer which kills one woman every hour in Nigeria.

The ELOYs have been awarded to 225 women to date, who have gone on to be better at what they do.

It has been able to enroll 90 women in MSME’s in the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program (SEP) that started in 2020, these small business owners were mentored for six months and they had access to entrepreneurial training every month. 10 of them were awarded a grant.

It has increased motivation in all women as everyone wants to be nominated for an ELOY at one point during their career or business; improved self-development in awardees and nominees, that have gone on to make a huge impact on their sector.