  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

FG Pays University Lecturers Half Salary

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

​Apparently in line with its ‘no work no pay policy, the federal government reportedly paid members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) half of their salaries for the month of October only. 

The union embarked on strike on February 14 and suspended the strike on October 14. While the strike lasted, the government insisted that lecturers would not be paid for the period of strike.

Unconfirmed sources claimed that the unimpressed union has mobilised its members to hold congresses in their respective chapters to decide on the next line of action. 

However, a lecturer who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity, confirmed receipt of part payment. but refuted claims of an impending strike.

