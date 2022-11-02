Tope Dare Foundation Builds Ondo School Hostel

Tope Dare Foundation (TDF)​, a non-profit organisation, has built, equipped, and handed over a multi-million naira ultra-modern hostel facility to the Ondo State government and the students of St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School, Akure.

The hostel has IP CCTV cameras with night vision for perimeter security surveillance, fire extinguishers, a fire alarm system with 12 smoke detectors, three units of emergency call points, and three sounders, as well as a renewable power supply (solar system).

The foundation also donated writing materials to the 1,100 students of the school, as well as drugs to its clinic. Also, friends and associates of the foundation donated laptops to the best female and male students.

Handing over the hostel facilities to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu, the founder and a 1992 alumnus of the school, Mr Tope Dare, said the gesture was aimed at making his alma mater a more conducive place for studies.

He said more than 305 individuals and 15 corporate entities from Nigeria and worldwide had contributed about N17 million to build the hostel.

According to Babatope, the primary aim is to provide quality education to less privileged students, including medical interventions.​

The founder however lamented that the government had failed the education sector, saying, “It is painful that the facilities we have 30 years ago are all rotten. Be it power, health care, or security and that same thing is reflected in all public schools.”

Inaugurating and receiving the hostel facilities on behalf of the state government,​ Agagu thanked Babatope for all his efforts to give back to his alma mater.

He​ urged others to emulate the gesture of the foundation as the government alone could not fund education with the current realities in the country.