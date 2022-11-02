  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Police Interrogate Davido’s Domestic  Workers  over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday commenced the interrogation of eight domestic workers of musician, Davido, including his nanny, at residence following the mysterious death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Ifeanyi, the son of Davido and Chioma Rowland, was allegedly drowned in the family’s swimming pool on October 31 while his parents were on a trip to Ibadan, Oyo State, for a family function.

Confirming that the domestic workers were in custody, the state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the case, said the Police Command was questioning the domestic staff to unravel the cause of the death of the toddler.

While reports making the rounds have it that the staff members were arrested, Hundeyin clarified that: “Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.”

There have been speculations that Ifeanyi was in the pool for “too long” before he was pulled out and rushed to Lagoon Hospital in Lagos where he was confirmed dead.

Ifeanyi’s sudden demise has elicited mixed reactions on social media, as netizens have recalled how another musician, D’Banj’s one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo, was drowned in their Ikoyi home swimming pool in 2018.

