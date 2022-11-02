Akeredolu Signs Multi-door Court House Bill into Law

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday signed the state Multi-door Courthouse Bill into law.

The governor, who signed the bill intåo law at his office in Akure, explained that it was initiated in a bid to promote easier access to justice in line with global trends in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), saying it will encourage the people of the state to explore the alternative dispute resolution that the multi-door courthouse provides.

He explained that the multi-door courthouse would further boost the administration of justice in the state and allow litigants to settle matters without going through the conventional court process, which in most cases, creates enmity and takes longer time to resolve.

Akeredolu disclosed that the law would assist the legal process which has become cumbersome in the country, charging judges and other stakeholders in charge of administration of justice to always encourage litigants to make use of out-of-court settlement and explore alternative dispute resolution for the peace and progress of the society.

He observed that it may be difficult for parties involved in cases to become friends again after taking their cases to the conventional courts for adjudication, adding that the newly signed Multi-door Courthouse Law would ensure peace in the society.

According to him, “Encourage people to explore alternative dispute resolution. Please, take advantage of this alternative dispute resolution. Look at ways of settling matters for them. Make the environment convivial. Don’t let them see themselves as adversaries.”

The governor congratulated the outgoing Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akintoroye, on the signing of the bill into law during his time.

He said: “I need to note that this bill is being signed into law during your own time. I note, particularly, that this will form part of your preparation to exit the judiciary which is supposed to come up on Friday. We will remember today that Ondo State multi-door courthouse law was signed into law in your own time. I use this opportunity to congratulate you for your meritorious service. You have done your best and we have worked with you without rancor. I want to say we, and I speak on behalf of the legislature, have enjoyed working with you.

“When we say we have enjoyed working with you, it is not about influence. We have not influenced you, but for us to know that we have a gentleman on the bench who resolves matters without ruffling shoulders. What the law is set to do is very clear; it is to assist our legal process which has become cumbersome.”

He advised the judicial officers to create an enabling and peaceful environment for all litigants to see the need to to amicably resolve matters without becoming enemies after the case.

Earlier, presenting the bill to the governor for assent, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye, said it would ease the tension and the burden of Judges and lawyers as well as the state in resolving some cases outside the conventional courtroom.