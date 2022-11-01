  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Yuan Weakens to 7.2081 against Dollar

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the Yuan, weakened by 313 pips to 7.2081 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the Yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. (Xinhua/NAN)

