Kwara Gov Appoints New SSA on Rural Mobilisation





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the appointment of Mr. Idowu Rasaq Imam as the Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation.

The development became imperative in view of yesterday’s resignation of the former occupant of the office, Alhaji Musibau Esinrogunjo, from the administration.

Esinrogunjo in a letter of resignation sent to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Saba Jibril, and made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday, said he resigned from the position on personal ground.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Idowu Rasaq Imam as the new SSA on Rural Mobilisation.

The statement said Imam is a thoroughbred politician from Adewole Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

The governor also appointed Ibrahim Orire, who hails from Wara Osin Ward, as Special Assistant on Transportation.

Meanwhile, he has forwarded to the state House of Assembly the names of two nominees for the vacant cabinet slots for Ilorin South and Edu LGAs.