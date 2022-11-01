Kogi ADC Chairman Suspended for Allegedly Diverting Party’s Funds, Gross Misconduct





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Temitope Oggah, has been suspended for allegedly stealing party’s funds, gross misconduct among other offences.

The suspension was sequel to a vote of no confidence passed on the chairman by his ward executive on August 25, 2022, where he was subsequently suspended.

In a statement signed by the state Deputy Chairman, MomohJimoh Sule Gomina, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday after the state executive council meeting, he stated that: “The ward executive had transmitted a letter of suspension to the LG executive and the state executive on September 9, 2022.”

The state executive, after its meeting yesterday, ratified the suspension and directed the Secretary, Adaji John, to take over the affairs of the party in the interim.

The statement read: “Consequent upon the development, working members of the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.

“Mr. Kingsley Temitope Oggah’s suspension was due to various anti-party activities, gross misconduct, unguarded utterances aimed at bringing the image of the party to disrepute, attempts to destabilise our great party through undue negative publicity in contravention of Article 6, section 1, 2 and 4; Article 22 Section 6 and Article 32 which deals with the Oath of office.

“Other offences are the embezzlement of money meant for the ward office accommodation; misappropriation of funds for the just concluded primary elections, and non-payment of wards dues.

“The state Secretary of the party, John, has been directed to take over all the property of the party in possession of the suspended chairman, as well as direct the affairs of the party in the interim.”