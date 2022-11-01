Farm Partners NGO to Provide Free Cancer, Eye Screening for Communities in Ekiti 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An agricultural firm, Agbeyewa Farms, has partnered with an international non-profit organization, Grace for Impact Foundation, to implement a medical outreach programme across select communities in Ekiti State between Monday and Sunday, November 6.

The outreach with the theme ‘Recovery 2022’, will feature more than 80 healthcare professionals providing medical screening and treatments for eye, dental and cancer, as well as dispensing medications over the six-day period to residents of Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosun, Erinmope and neighbouring communities.

It was learnt that the initiative, which commenced in Ipao-Ekiti, was attended by prominent dignitaries that include government functionaries, traditional rulers and community leaders.

The Programme Coordinator, Grace for Impact Foundation, Mrs. Dele Alade, while speaking on the objective of the outreach, explained that while it would cover all major aspects of health-care for everyone in the select communities, there would be a special focus on creating awareness and conducting cancer checks for women.

The Director of Community Engagement, Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Dapo Oriola, on his part, said community engagement was at the core of the strategy of the firm to achieve shared prosperity for all stakeholders.

“Our organization considers the health and wellness of indigenes in our host communities a priority, which is why we have sponsored this initiative. We are pleased that our partner, Grace for Impact Foundation, has designed a programme that focuses on preventive healthcare and public health education to encourage early detection of diseases such as cancer.

“Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and the second-ranking cause of death in women. Some of the cancers that most often affect women are breast, colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin and ovarian. Early detection has been proven to improve outcomes in the occurrence of cancer when treated at the early stages. The health mission was designed to commence in the month of October which is marked globally as breast cancer awareness month,” he said.

The Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, in his remarks, lauded Agbeyewa Farms for the initiative, urging other corporate organisations in the state to emulate the model of responsible corporate citizenship that the firm has demonstrated as it is unprecedented for a company that only commenced operations months ago.

He said: “Agbeyewa Farms has raised the bar in corporate social responsibility by keeping faith with the host communities by ensuring that their community engagement initiatives go hand-in-hand with the expansion of their business operations.”

The council boss then enjoined residents of Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosun, Erinmope and neighbouring communities within the area to endeavour to participate in the medical outreach.