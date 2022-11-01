Armed Robbers Attack Man in Broad Daylight, Cart away N6m in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Daredevil armed men yesterday attacked one Mr. Abu Sifau while in his car at Sabo-Oke area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and went away with over N6 million from his vehicle.

Eyewitness account stated that the robbery incident was carried out at about 1p.m. in full glare of residents, shop owners and pedestrians around the area.

It was also gathered that the armed men, numbering four, wore mask and fired gunshots to scare people away before pouncing on their target.

One of the eyewitnesses narrated that the attackers, who were in a Toyota Camry car, had trailed the Lexus car marked: ‘Sarkin Samarin Bacita’ on the number plate with two occupants at the time of the incident.

He said: “The car should be that of a traditional title holder in Bacita in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

“The car was going in the street with two people in the vehicle when suddenly the Toyota Camry with about four guys in mask, and heavily armed, overtook it forcing the car to a stop and made for the bag containing the money.”

The eyewitness, who stated that no one was injured in the attack, added that some police officers later accompanied the two victims to the scene of the robbery to carry out an on-the-spot investigation.

The source added that the robbery attack occurred near an abandoned refuse disposal truck of the state government, which he said the community had earlier called on the government to help tow away.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said the matter has been directed to the state CID for discreet investigation.