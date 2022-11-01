48 Suspects Arrested, Six Convicted in Edo in One Month, Says NDLEA





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it has arrested 48 suspected cannabis dealers, and secured the conviction of six others in October.

The state Sector Commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this yesterday in Benin-city, capital of the state, in an interview with journalists.

According to him, “We arrested 48 suspects and secured the conviction of six other drug traffickers. Among the arrested suspects are 39 males and nine females.”

He said the agency also seized 7,379.5901 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substance such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and codeine-based syrup within the period under review.

The commander further disclosed that the agency has also destroyed 10 farm lands of cannabis measuring 8.236067 hectares in the state.

He added: “Also, we intercepted three vehicles and one motor bike used in conveying the illicit drugs.”

While commending the people of the state for supporting the agency, he appealed for more intelligence report on activities of drug merchants in the state

According to him, “The charge given to us by our Chairman, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), was to rid the country of drug abuse and trafficking, which he said ‘is a mandate that must be achieved’.”