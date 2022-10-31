  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Kaduna to Establish Cottage Processing Centres to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project is to establish 15 cottage processing centres across the state to reduce post-harvest loses and low income in the agriculture sector.

The Communication Officer of the project, Muhammad Amin, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Kaduna.

Amin said the centres were being constructed to address three value chains-Dairy, Ginger and Maize products under the Kaduna APPEALS project.

According to him, the centres will be provided with equipment, capable of handling post-harvest produce, including machines for storage, cleaning, sorting, processing and packaging.

He said the cottage processing centre for maize has the capacity to process 50,000 tons of maize in a year without going through much stress.

Amin said the centres for milk collection would help preserve milk for future use and make it availability for producing dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt.

The statement noted that ginger is yet another important crop that provides more wealth in Nigeria, stressing that increase in its processing and packaging will make it more available in large quantity.

Amin explained further that another positive impact of the cottage processing centres is the provision of employment opportunities which will go a long way in fostering economic growth and development.

He said: “The APPEALS project has deemed it necessary to provide trainings to organised groups on how to operate and maintain the equipment in the cottage processing centres.”

The statement commended the state government for its efforts in creating more wealth to the people through agriculture.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.