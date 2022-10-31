  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Health Insurance Service Provider for 2022/2023 Policy Period

Nigeria | 1 day ago

iMMAP is an international non-profit organization registered in USA and France to provide information management support to humanitarian actors responding to humanitarian and development challenges. Over 18 years, iMMAP has significantly worked on changing people’s lives by harnessing the power of information to facilitate evidence-based decisions.

 

iMMAP invites Health Management Organizatiosn (HMOs) to bid in response to this health insurance advert. The tender should be presented as requested in the Request for Proposal (RFP) and must be submitted via email in two separate envelopes:

 

 

• The Technical Proposal envelope shall contain the following documents:

 

 

1. Technical proposal as per instructions in Annex I-Format of Proposal except “Section B”.

 

2. Provide the coverage as requested in Annex III- Health Insurance Coverage_ToR

 

3. Signed and/or stamped Annex II-CERTIFICATION STATEMENT.

 

4. Company Profile including CVs/Profile of the MD/CEO, and the controlling owner.

 

5. Evidence of valid registration with the corporate affairs commission.

 

6. Evidence of work or award of a contract with other reputable international organizations serviced by the firm.

 

7. Evidence of registration with NHIS

 

8. Provide all the medical, health, and fitness networks per location

 

9. Detailed information on available benefits and plans as requested in “Section 3.0 Proposal Information” except the cost and financial implications

 

• The Financial Proposal envelope shall contain the following documents:

 

1. The financial proposal as per instructions in Annex I- Format of Proposal / Section B: Cost Information

 

 

Tender envelopes must be submitted via email to the specified address in the Request for Proposal (RFP) Annex I – Format of Proposal, by the date and time specified in the article “2.4 calendar of events”.

