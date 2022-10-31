Corp Member Who Gets Unity Bank Grant Unveils Products In Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

An NYSC member Beulah Yusuf who got two hundred thousand naira (N200000) from Unity Bank Corpreneurship grants unveiled products in Sokoto State.

Yusuf who was among the three corps members serving in Sokoto State received unity bank one million naira for excelling in the bank Corpreneurship challenge.

Corpreneurship challenge is a business plan competition organised by the bank for NYSC members to encourage those with a clear intentions to expand or start profitable business.

Speaking Beaulah said she was disturb how old tyres are lying waste hence the need to recycle it into furnitures.

She explained that the effort is to mitigate environmental pollution and also find solution to poor waste management .

She added that she has also created jobs for others as the task of producing furnitures take more than one person.

She maintained that the furnitures could be used in indoor and outdoor settings , she thanked NYSC management and Unity Bank for availing her the opportunity to showcase her skills.

On his part the manager of unity bank Sokoto State Mr Samuel Amana said Unity Bank is concerned about dearth employment in the country hence encourage anything that can create jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youth.

“You know it is not easy to get white collar job in the country now and every time thousands of youth are passing out from universities , polytechnics and college of educations he stated .

“Let me tell you governments alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment, it is a collective efforts that is why we as a responsible organization came in he added .

He noted that since the bank introduced the grant about two years ago thirty million naira have been given out with 900 corps members as beneficiaries.

He explained that the process of selection is transparent and is based on competency.

Speaking earlier the assistant director of NYSC in charge of Skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development (SAED) in the state Alhaji Garba Fagge advised corps members to embrace skills as collar jobs are not easy to go by these days.

He further stated that the scheme has partnered with Bank of Industry (BOI), Unity Bank and other organizations to enable it secure soft loans and grants for corp member with a profitable skills .

He lauded the resilence of Beaulah for maximaxing little grants given to her.

Amongst the products unveiled include cushon chairs, central table size stool all made using old tyres and other materials.