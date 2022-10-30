Taraba Demands Justice for Indigene Assaulted by Associate Professor

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The Taraba State Government yesterday asked its Nasarawa counterpart to ensure justice in the case of its indigene, Blessing Mathias allegedly assaulted by an Associate Professor at the Federal University of Lafia, Fred Ekpa Ayokhai.

It made the request when Commissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Mrs Bridget Twar led a delegation of top functionaries to the Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa to check the condition of the victim.

The delegation was received by Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Aishatu Ibrahim and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Abdulkarim Kana, among others.

After meeting with officials of the Nasarawa State government in Lafia, Twar said: “We came to see Blessing ourselves to ensure that justice prevailed over her circumstance.

“I am comfortable with the steps Nasarawa State has taken and I believe justice will be given to her. I am comfortable. I will go back home (Taraba) and report to the First Lady of our state, as I leave Nasarawa State to continue with what they are doing.” The commissioner said she “will therefore take official of the Nasarawa State for their words that justice will prevail. It is justice that we want. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Also after the meeting, Ibrahim assured the Taraba delegation of justice for the victim of the assault, which according to her, would be handled in line with the laws.

Ibrahim said: “I want to assure my colleague from Taraba State that the case will not be swept under the carpet. Nasarawa State will do everything within the armpit of the law to ensure that Blessing gets justice.”

Kana provided more insight in the case of the assault, revealing that the Taraba delegation that the matter had reached advance stage and majority of the defendants have been arrested.

“They have arrested four suspects. The police have concluded the preliminary stages of investigation. In order not to keep the suspects too long in the Police custody, in compliance to the provisions of the constitution, the police ensure that the suspects were arraigned in time so that they can be remanded in prison pending the conclusion of the investigation and continuation of the case.”

Speaking to journalists during the visit of the delegation, an uncle to Miss Blessing, Franco Emmanuel Bako, expressed doubt that Blessing’s safety was guaranteed the way he expected.

“Blessing’s safety is not yet guaranteed the way I expected it. I have my own way of doing things. I will not disclose in the media. But I will also play my own game the way I feel it is safe for my sister to live long.”

“From the look of things, I think the Nasarawa State Government is trying its best to see how they can fight for Blessing. In my state, Taraba, I learnt that the governor is interested and the women affairs commissioner is here to fight for Blessing.”