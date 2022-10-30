Songhai HMO, Zenith Partner to Provide High Standard Medical Services





Udora Orizu in Abuja



In an effort to strengthen the effort in curtailing the high cost of medical tourism abroad, Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre Ltd (ZMKC) has signed a strategic partnership with one of Nigeria’s leading HMOs, Songhai Health Trust Limited.

At the signing ceremony held at the ZMKC facility in Abuja, the Chief Medical Director of the centre, Dr. Olatise Olakunle said the facility is the most renowned renal care service provider in West Africa at the moment.

ZMKC has two branches in Lagos and Abuja where different medical services are provided, including dialysis and kidney transplant with an impressive success rate.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Songhai Health Trust Limited, Bello Bwari, observed that the partnership “is one that aims at a collaboration to promote a high standard of medical care within Nigeria.”

Bwari also assured that all the enrollees of Songhai HMO and its partners will enjoy better access and a more affordable option under this strategic partnership.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a silent killer that has become a global public health issue in the past decades and affects more than 10 percent of the population worldwide.