PDP Candidates Advised on Path to Electoral Victory

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections have been advised on ways and means the party could woo the electorate to vote in the party in the General Elections next year.

Addressing the opening session of a 2-day Workshop for the party’s candidates in the elections in Abuja yesterday, the National Chairman of the party Senator Dr. Iyochia Ayu stated that the workshop was organised to interact and discuss modalities for the party to win the election and also develop ideas to move the party forward.

He stated that PDP, in its eight years in power, from 1999 to 2007, introduced various agencies of government which improved the lives and security of Nigerians as well as ensuring transparency and accountability in government.

Some of these agencies, he stated include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), etc.

He stated that all indices of national growth and development including cost of food items, currency exchange rate and security situation which were well managed under the PDP Administration had plummeted under the APC Administration in the seven and half years so far it had managed the country’s affairs and assured that their a victory for the PDP in 2023 will certainly turn things around again in Nigeria.

The National Chairman, who was represented by the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, during his interaction with the candidate also stated that the Party, being outside Government since 2007 had felt the pulse and sufferings of Nigerians and was now placed in a better position to address the needs of the Nigerian people more effectively and efficiently if it wins the general elections in 2023.

Anyanwu appreciated them for coming out from their various states to attend the workshop and commended the organizers for putting together a successful event.

He urged them use the various development landmarks under the PDP administration to campaign in their various constituencies and ensure victory for the party in the elections.

The Workshop, which had as its theme ‘’Leadership dynamics for winning elections in Nigeria’’ was also addressed by the former Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, by Prof. Nuhu Yakubu.