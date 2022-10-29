New Crime Thriller, ‘Woke’ Mirrors Dark Alleys

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

2022 has been a rollercoaster of thrillers as Nollywood producers keep Nigerians on their feet with suspense-filled crime and psychology movies. And as the year rolls to an end, a new crime thriller titled ‘Woke’ featuring Nollywood stars from two generations adds to the list of thrillers expected at the cinemas. The movie, shot in Lagos and Abuja, is about “Greg”, a former secret service agent, persuaded by his wife to take a job brought to him by his former colleague, Chuks, a police inspector, which he accepted.

Directed by Ambibola Olagunju and produced by Gertrude Preye Augustine Seibi, “Woke” parades a blend of Nigerian stars young and old like Kunle Remi, Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Adedimeji Lateef, Linda Osifo, Lanre Adediwura, Ohakwe Chinedu Luis, shade Emmanuel, Iyke Adiele, Ivy Agbo, Bright Wonder Obasi, Emmanuel Igwe, Uloko Energy, George Nanakwesi Chux and other talented acts.

According to the filmmakers, ‘Woke’ sheds a bright light on the current situation in Nigeria, showing how many things have gone bad due to poor character judgements and pointless sentiments. The movie shows a possibility of a better Nigeria, the kind we dream about and pray for, if only its citizens decide to look up and stay woke by taking the necessary actions best for the country, disregarding all sentiments that would, over time, lead to regrets.

The inspiration, according to the producer, was drawn from the situation of things in Nigeria. “This is a crime thriller, and drew inspiration from the current situations of the country, people overlooking countless wrongs based on sentiments and nepotism. This movie is meant to paint a mental picture of how great things can get if we raise our heads and stay woke’’.

“Woke” is set to premiere to a select audience on 30th October at Blue Pictures Cinema, Lagos, before showing in cinemas across Nigeria from the 4th of November, 2022.

“The major goal of this movie is to change the current bias narratives we have adopted for years so that the country can achieve the desired change,” Gertrude Preye Augustine Seibi said while speaking on the hopeful impact of the movie.