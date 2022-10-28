One Person Dead, Arsenal Player, Others Injured in Italy Stabbing 

One person has died and at least six others have been injured – some seriously – in a stabbing in a supermarket near Milan, northern Italy, reports announced yesterday.

BBC reporter that an employee of the Carrefour supermarket died after a man started attacking people in the town of Assago.

Among the injured was Pablo Mari, a football player on loan from Arsenal.

A 46-year-old suspect has been detained. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.