Felicia Mogo Bags UN Appointment

The United Nations (UN) has appointed Dr Felicia Mogo as a member of group of experts for the regular process for global reporting and assessment of the state of the marine environment and socio-economic activities. It is a-four year tenured appointment.

In a statement Mogo said, ’With a very grateful heart to God Almighty, I wish to inform you of my appointment by UN headquarters,New York, United States of America on an African seat as A Group of Experts member(Experts on Mission).

“UN Regular Process on Global Assessment of the marine environment and socio-economic. It is quite an iconic position and I am humbled to be found qualified for that by God’s grace”, she added.

According to a terse statement from the global body, “During her discharge of duties to the UN, Dr Mogo would join other experts on mission for a period of four years ( 2021-2025) to oversee the preparation of assessment(s) of the state of the marine environment and socioeconomic aspects.”

The group of experts for the first cycle was established in 2012 and the group of experts for the second cycle was constituted in 2016. The work of the group of experts for the third cycle 2021-2025 is currently on, the statement noted.

The appointment is part of the efforts by the UN to ensure the preservation of the marine environment, enhance geographical and gender inclusiveness.