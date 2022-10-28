  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

After Parents’ Betrayal, Actress Victoria Nwogu Finds Love in ‘Ije Awele’

A new big budget movie titled “Ije Awele” starring beautiful Nollywood star, Victoria Nwogu’ is about to be released soon.

It is a story of a girl (Victoria Nwogu) who has been molested by her father (Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey) since the age of 6. She finds out in her later years that her mother (Onyeka Onwenu) has known all the while and has been giving her contraceptives, covering up for her father in order to save the family name.

This leaves the young girl feeling mostly betrayed and begins searching for answers, because “how can a mother do this to her own child? Along the way she finds love and finds more secrets. In the end she finds fulfilment and grows past the abuse and anger

‘Ije Awele’, is a feature film produced with a mission to mark a turning point for the Nigerian film industry and it is currently being presented to Netflix and Amazon

The star-studded, thought-provoking project was produced by Victoria Nwogu and directed by Emeka Ojukwu to highlight the story of very many girls in the world facing abuse from their loved ones.

It amplifies and depicts a young girl’s journey to self-discovery.

Most remarkable is the inspiring blend of veterans such as Onyeka Owenu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, and younger stars such as Victoria Nwogu and Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), which did an amazing job in helping to emphasize the need to tackle the persistent abuse of the girl child.

According to the Executive Producer, Emeka Nwokocha “Ije Awele” was inspired by the disturbing rise in the abuse of the girl child, especially by people who should protect them.

He said, “I recently met a girl who confessed to me that she and her sister were deflowered by their father. She thought it was a normal thing until she mentioned it to some of her friends.

“Later, I got to know there were other cases like hers. The rise in such cases inspired the movie and the need to bring to the world what really happens and to encourage victims to speak out.”

